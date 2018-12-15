Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool vs. Manchester United is widely considered one of the soccer's greatest rivalries, and the two sides are set to clash Sunday at Anfield. The Reds entered the weekend in first place in the Premier League but were jumped by Manchester City on Saturday. A win by Jurgen Klopp's team will get them back into the top spot by one point. Manchester United, meanwhile, is in sixth place but eight points off the top four and in needed of a momentum-building victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Date : Sunday, Dec. 16



: Sunday, Dec. 16 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium in Liverpool



: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -200 / Manchester United +550 / Draw +325

European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.

Storylines

Liverpool: Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are out of this match due to injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is doubtful after picking up a knock in the win over Napoli in the Champions League during the week.

Manchester United: The Red Devils are dealing with a bunch of injuries, as Victor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez are set to miss this one. David De Gea didn't travel with United to Valencia in midweek Champions League play, but he's fit to play, manager Jose Mourinho told reporters.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United prediction

The Reds get back into first place with a convincing victory that puts even more pressure on Mourinho.

Pick: Liverpool (-200)