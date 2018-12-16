Liverpool vs. Manchester United score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage, time
The Reds and Red Devils face off at Anfield
One of the world's greatest soccer rivalries returns Sunday. Premier League contender Liverpool hosts rival Manchester United for the league's game of the week (11 a.m. ET, available on fuboTV). The Reds can get back into first place with three points at Anfield, while the Red Devils look to stay within striking distance of the top four.
Liverpool is healthy entering this match and is coming off an emotional 1-0 win over Napoli midweek to advance to the Champions League group stage. Meanwhile, United lost at Valencia in a Champions League match that meant little, allowing lots of players to get some rest.
Here are the starting lineups for Sunday's showdown:
Liverpool: Alisson; Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Georgino Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Manchester United: David De Gea; Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian; Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot; Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Man. United preview
The Reds hope to return to first place with a victory
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are expected to get the three points, but Brighton is hungry for a win
-
Arsenal vs. Southampton preview
The Gunners hit the road and are confident in keeping its unbeaten run going
-
Juventus vs. Torino preview
It's the Turin derby between two of the top six teams
-
Barca vs. Levante preview
Barca is in first place in the league and looking to avoid a big upset
-
Liga MX final preview
The first leg finished 0-0, and there's all to play for in the second leg