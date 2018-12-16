Liverpool vs. Manchester United score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage, time

One of the world's greatest soccer rivalries returns Sunday. Premier League contender Liverpool hosts rival Manchester United for the league's game of the week (11 a.m. ET, available on fuboTV). The Reds can get back into first place with three points at Anfield, while the Red Devils look to stay within striking distance of the top four.

Liverpool is healthy entering this match and is coming off an emotional 1-0 win over Napoli midweek to advance to the Champions League group stage. Meanwhile, United lost at Valencia in a Champions League match that meant little, allowing lots of players to get some rest.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday's showdown:

Liverpool: Alisson; Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Georgino Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United: David De Gea; Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian; Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot; Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

