Liverpool vs. Maribor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League group stage on TV, stream online
Three points here for Liverpool would put the Reds in a fantastic spot
Liverpool hopes to take command of Group E in the Champions League group stage when it faces struggling Maribor on Wednesday. In first place with five points, the Red have a chance to go at least three points clear of third with a victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Daniel Sturridge gets on the scoresheet and the Reds get their second win of the group stage. Liverpool 3, Maribor 0.
-
