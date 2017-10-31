Liverpool vs. Maribor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League group stage on TV, stream online

Three points here for Liverpool would put the Reds in a fantastic spot

Liverpool hopes to take command of Group E in the Champions League group stage when it faces struggling Maribor on Wednesday. In first place with five points, the Red have a chance to go at least three points clear of third with a victory. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Daniel Sturridge gets on the scoresheet and the Reds get their second win of the group stage. Liverpool 3, Maribor 0.

