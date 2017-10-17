Liverpool vs. Maribor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Reds face a tricky road test on Tuesday
Liverpool goes on the road to face Maribor on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus Multi-match
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool finds its scoring touch and Roberto Firmino nets twice. Liverpool 3, Maribor 0.
