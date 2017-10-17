Liverpool vs. Maribor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds face a tricky road test on Tuesday

Liverpool goes on the road to face Maribor on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus Multi-match 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool finds its scoring touch and Roberto Firmino nets twice. Liverpool 3, Maribor 0.

