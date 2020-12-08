There may be little to play for where Liverpool are concerned on their trip to Herning but Midtjylland will be determined to depart Europe on a high after a Champions League campaign of impressive moments but scant reward.

The Danish champions have never won a Champions League group stage game before but came within 11 minutes of doing so against Atalanta before Cristian Romero's header ensured they would have to settle for a first point of the season last week. It will be a tough ask to go better against any Liverpool side but Jurgen Klopp is expected to heavily rotate his injured side for the trip to Denmark.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 12:55pm ET

: 12:55pm ET Location : MCH Arena -- Herning, Denmark

: MCH Arena -- Herning, Denmark TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Midtjylland +270; Draw +275; Liverpool -105 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Midtjylland: Brian Priske's side have won plenty of admirers for their performances in Group D and there is no reason why they should not unleash a full-strength side on Liverpool with no further fixture until Monday. Certainly the Reds at their best had difficulties with Midtjylland at Anfield, not guaranteeing victory until Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty.

Midtjylland captain Erik Sviatchenko said: "We had a good match the last time we met Liverpool, and have generally gained a lot of good experience during the autumn. We have confidence in ourselves and are just looking forward to (Wednesday)."

Liverpool: Klopp is expected to hand starts to many fringe players but they will have points to prove. Divock Origi has struggled to make a sustained impact since the arrival of Diogo Jota whilst Liverpool haven't seen the best of Takumi Minamino since his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

Both are expected to start whilst Leighton Clarkson, the 19-year-old midfielder from Blackburn, could feature in the Liverpool engine room.

Prediction

Midtjylland are determined to go out on a high, Liverpool will likely be more concerned with coming through the game unscathed. It may not be the win they hope for but the Danes should depart the Champions League on a high note. Pick: Draw (+275)