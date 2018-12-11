Liverpool vs. Napoli: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool's Champions League life is on the line on Tuesday as the Reds host Napoli on Matchday 6. In Group C, Napoli is in first place with nine points, while PSG is second with eight. Liverpool sits in third with six points, while Red Star Belgrade has four. The Reds could finish anywhere from first place to fourth depending on how the day goes.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Napoli

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 11



: Tuesday, Dec. 11 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium in Liverpool



: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool TV channel : Univision



: Univision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -170 / Napoli +410 / Draw +335

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are facing a must-win game. The team has to win to move on, and if PSG wins, Liverpool must then win by a score of 1-0 or by two goals or more. If Liverpool, PSG and Napoli all finish with nine points, the English club wins the group.

Napoli: The Italian side will be into the next round with a draw or better. If Napoli loses, they'll still go through if PSG loses to Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool vs. Napoli prediction

Liverpool gets the huge win at home it needed, and the Reds make it to the round of 16 with this last chance.

Pick: Liverpool (-170)