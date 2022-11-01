Second welcome first to Anfield in the final round of Champions League games with Liverpool almost certain to finish runners-up in Group A. To leapfrog the Serie A leaders, Jurgen Klopp's side would need to win by a margin more emphatic than the 4-1 thumping they suffered at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the opening round of matches.

That hardly seems likely given Liverpool's indifferent recent form which has seen them lose back to back games against sides in the Premier League's bottom three. Instead, this might simply be a match to drag themselves out of their tailspin. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Liverpool -133; Draw +300; Napoli +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Back to back losses against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United suddenly mean that involvement in the Champions League beyond next season is not the guarantee it usually is. Crysencio Summerville's late winner at Anfield, one which ended an undefeated top flight run at Anfield dating back 30 games, brought sleepless nights for Klopp, who has challenged his side to show fighting spirit against Napoli. Top spot may be beyond them but do not expect a weakened Liverpool side on Tuesday night.

Klopp said: "For sure we will not take risks, but we cannot – if you watch football a little bit, international football, then you would probably know, or will know, that Napoli is in incredible shape, plays incredible football, top of the table in Italy, maybe the team in form in Europe at the moment. So, this is not a game for massive rotation, probably, it's not about that we have to win 4-0 or whatever to go top of the group. We want to win the game, obviously, that's clear. But the result in the moment is not really important. I have to make the line-up later today, maybe tomorrow morning – we will see – and then we go from there."

Napoli: On the day that the club unveiled a statue of Diego Maradona (replete with golden left boot) outside that stadium that bears his name, the current iteration fo the Napoli side offered another indication that the glorious years they shared with the Argentina might be here against as they crushed Sassuolo. Suddenly there is belief that this might be a team for the history books with managerial great Arrigo Sacchi comparing them to some of the best teams in Italian and European footballing history.

"This Napoli side is spectacular, they are a step away from legend, following the top teams of the past such as [Rinus] Michel's Ajax, [Pep] Guardiola's Barcelona and my invincible Milan," he told Il Mattino. "They have style, pride, sense of belonging and a coach who has put his ideas at the core of the project. In a country where we only look for profit, Spalletti gambles on merit and strategy."

Prediction

As Sacchi says, this is no ordinary Napoli side. Tuesday could offer yet more evidence of that. PICK: Liverpool 0, Napoli 2