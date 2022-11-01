Though Liverpool will advance to the knockout rounds of the 2022 UEFA Champions League on Paramount+, the question is how emphatically will they do so. The Reds host a rematch on Tuesday against a Napoli club that won convincingly in their Group A opener, 4-1, and they have an outside chance of winning the group if they can muster the sort of effort the Italian side did in their first meeting. A four-goal victory is what's needed to win the group, but Napoli has yet to lose a match in any competition this season and won its last three Italian Serie A games without conceding a single goal. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -127 favorites (risk $127 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli as the +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305, and the over/under for goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Napoli

Liverpool vs. Napoli date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Liverpool vs. Napoli time: 4 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with code UEFA22)

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 139-109-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, and has been on the right side of each of his last six Champions League picks.

For Liverpool vs. Napoli, Sutton is backing Napoli to cover the narrow half-goal spread as an underdog at even money. Not only have Gil Azzurri won their last three matches, they have done so in more dominant fashion each time. Their most recent win came on Saturday against Sassuolo, in which Victor Osimhen scored twice in the first 20 minutes of action en route to a hat trick and a 4-0 victory.

The young striker has missed six games this season with a biceps injury and wasn't used in Napoli's 3-0 win against Rangers last Wednesday, but he's still even with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the team lead in goals across all competitions this season with eight. In his last four appearances, Osimhen has two starts and six goals and should be a top concern for a Liverpool side that has lost two of its last three matches.

"Napoli have won each of their last six games on the road and 13 straight in all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think they'll want to keep their perfect UCL record intact with another strong performance on Tuesday."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Try Paramount+ free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.