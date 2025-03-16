The stage is set for Alexander Isak and Newcastle United to square off against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in the 2025 EFL Cup final on Sunday on Paramount+. The Reds have won the EFL Cup two out of the last three years, while the Magpies missed out on the title in 2023 and haven't taken home hardware of any kind since 1969. In two Premier League meetings this season, these teams settled for a 3-3 draw at St. James Park on Dec. 4 and Liverpool was victorious 2-0 at Anfield on Feb. 26. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Newcastle odds list the Reds as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Liverpool are -260 favorites to lift the trophy.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle date: Sunday, March 16

Liverpool vs. Newcastle time: 12:30 p.m. ET

EFL Cup final picks for Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Before tuning into Sunday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup final picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Liverpool vs. Newcastle, Green is backing under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +125 payout (risk $100 to win $125). These teams have generated plenty of goals when they have played each other in recent history, but the expert believes injuries and fatigue could play a role in Sunday's marquee matchup.



Liverpool will be missing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley due to injury, and the team will have to rally after a frustrating match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 during the week. Newcastle will also miss some key players, as forward Anthony Gordon is suspended and defenders Sven Botman and Lewis Hall are injured.



Green notes that Liverpool have more experience winning in big games and "know how to get the job done" to win a major trophy. Nonetheless, he isn't anticipating a high-scoring match on Sunday.



"Newcastle are strong in midfield, but the absence of Gordon is a major blow and Isak doesn't look 100% healthy either," Green told SportsLine. "As such, this could be a relatively tight, tense game, without too many chances in front of goal."

