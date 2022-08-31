Fresh off their 9-0 win over Bournemouth, Liverpool return to the pitch on Wednesday with a Premier League clash with Newcastle at Anfield. The Reds got their first win of the league season last time out and hope to have turned the corner after a less than stellar start, while the Magpies aim to pull off the upset with their new striker, Alexander Isak expect to play.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

In Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

Odds: Liverpool -350; Draw +475; Newcastle +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: The Reds are going to hope that they didn't use up all of their goals against the Cherries as Newcastle offer a bit more defensively, but Jurgen Klopp's side is still without striker Darwin Nunez due to red card suspension. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Thiago (hamstring) are continuing to deal with their knocks and hoping to return to the pitch soon.

Newcastle: Alexander Isak is in line to start following his big-money move from Real Sociedad. On the injury front, Emil Krafth (knee ligament) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) remain out with long-term situations. Callum Wilson (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) hope to return to full fitness soon.

Prediction

The Reds find a late goal from Mohamed Salah to take all three points. Pick: Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1