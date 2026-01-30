Liverpool host Newcastle on Saturday as both sides aim to kick-start what they hope will be runs at top-4 finishes in the English Premier League. The Reds (10-6-7) sit sixth in the Premier League table, while Newcastle (9-6-8) are ninth. Liverpool comes off a 6-0 thrashing of Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, they have four draws and a loss in the Premier League in January, falling 3-2 to Bournemouth in their last outing. Things have been a little better for Newcastle, who drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL after losing 2-0 to Aston Villa last weekend to end a 3-0-1 run in the EPL.

Liverpool will try to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth when they host Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have slipped down to sixth in the Premier League table after embarking on a five-game winless streak. They thrashed Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but their domestic form has been poor.

Liverpool will be desperate to return to winning ways but face a tough battle against Eddie Howe's powerful, counter-attacking Newcastle team. It promises to be an intriguing contest, but home advantage could ultimately swing this game in Liverpool's favor.

Liverpool Need to Reignite Their Top-Four Bid

Liverpool were on a 13-game unbeaten streak before suffering that 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend. However, their recent results haven't been good enough.

They haven't won a Premier League game in 2026, drawing with Leeds, Fulham Arsenal, and Burnley before losing to Bournemouth. The Reds put in a strong performance during their 0-0 draw with league leaders Arsenal, but they really should be beating teams like Leeds, Fulham and Burnley.

Liverpool are now 14 points behind Arsenal and face a fierce battle to clinch a top-4 finish this season. They've picked up just 10 wins, six draws, and seven defeats from 23 games.

That's a dismal record when you consider that they won the Premier League title by a 10-point margin last season. The Reds earned 2.21 points per game during the 2025-26 campaign, compared to just 1.57 points per game this season.

Their problems are well documented. Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are now 34 and 33, respectively, and their form has dipped badly. The new signings have struggled to settle in while they've missed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Díaz, who left last summer.

Anfield is usually a fortress for Liverpool, but the Reds have struggled at home this season. They've won six, drawn three, and lost two, leaving them with a worse home record than nine rival clubs.

On a brighter note, the players should take confidence from their 6-0 demolition of Qarabag in midweek. Forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike both looked sharp in that game, which bodes well.

However, they have defensive problems, as right backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are both injured. Ibrahima Konaté is expected to return from compassionate leave, partnering with Van Dijk in central defense. Joe Gomez is rated doubtful, so the Reds may need to deploy Wataru Endo or Dominik Szoboszlai as a makeshift right back.

Fatigue Could Prove Costly for Newcastle

Newcastle also suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. That result ended their seven-game unbeaten run, and it left them ninth in the league table -- three points behind Liverpool.

The Magpies then went to Paris in midweek, where they played out an exhausting 1-1 draw with PSG. That's an impressive result, but it didn't suit either team as it meant that both Newcastle and PSG failed to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League Round of 16.

Newcastle will now face a two-leg playoff, creating more fixture congestion for Howe's beleaguered squad. The Magpies are missing defenders Fabian Schär and Tino Livramento, plus midfielders Joelinton and Jacob Murphy, although captain Bruno Guimarães could return for this game.

Their away form has been poor this season with two wins, four draws, and five defeats from 11 games. The Magpies have lost their last four league games at Anfield, although they did win away against Liverpool in the EFL Cup last season.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-2 earlier this season, meaning they've now won seven of their last nine games against Howe's men. This could be close as both teams are struggling defensively, but fatigue may ultimately undo Newcastle.

The Magpies focus on aggressive pressing and high-energy football, but they often lose when the players tire. A midweek trip to Paris could leave them a little ragged and Liverpool look well-placed to capitalize.