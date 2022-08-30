Liverpool will try to ride the momentum on Wednesday when they host surprising Newcastle United in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Anfield. Liverpool (1-2-1) rebounded from a crushing 2-1 loss to Manchester United last Monday by routing Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday. The victory tied the record for the largest in Premier League history and should have the hosts overflowing with confidence. They will need it against a Newcastle squad that has yet to lose. The Magpies (1-3-0) entered the week seventh in the EPL table, two spots and one point ahead of the Reds. They dominated Wolves on Sunday but only managed a 1-1 draw. It was their third straight in league play after they opened with a 2-0 victory against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. Liverpool won both meetings between these teams last season, 3-1 at Anfield and 1-0 at St. James' Park.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-135)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Newcastle money line: Liverpool -370, Newcastle +1000, Draw +475

LIV: The Reds have outscored Newcastle 65-21 during their 26-game home win streak

NEW: The Magpies have allowed 12 goals in their past 12 games, eight to Manchester City

Why you should back Liverpool

The huge victory over the weekend could spur the Reds on a strong run, as they are still in excellent form at both ends. They are 21-5-0 in the past 26 home matches with Newcastle and have not lost to the Magpies since 2015 (7-4-0). They lead the Premier League in shots on target (24) and are second in overall attempts (71). Newcastle has allowed 50 shots, which ranks in the middle of the league, but they have seen 20 hit the target, third-most in the EPL. That could be a real problem against a Liverpool squad that put 12 of 19 on net over the weekend.

The Reds will be motivated to get back into the running after last year's stirring race, when they came up one point short of the title. They were the only team to go unbeaten on its home turf last season and are 16-5-0 at Anfield since the start of that campaign. They have a 59-10 goal advantage at home in that span. Luis DIaz and Roberto Firmino each scored twice Saturday and will be joined at the top by Mohamed Salah, the co-winner of the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies come in with some injury concerns, which is not ideal. Allan Saint-Maximin, who has six goals and seven assists since the start of last season, is likely out with a hamstring injury. But the team has invested in talent and depth, and leading 2021-22 scorer Callum Wilson is healthy. He has two goals this season after posting eight in the previous campaign. The team also hopes to have new signing Alexander Isak registered in time to play. The Swedish striker scored 32 goals over the past three seasons with Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Defender Sven Botman was brought in to join Fabian Schar in the middle of the back line, and Nick Pope was added to provide stability in net. The Magpies should start directing more shots away from the target, but Pope has been up to the task so far. He has saved 80 percent of the shots he has faced (15 of 20) after posting a 74.9 percent mark in five seasons with Burnley.

