Newcastle will be trying to break a long run of futility against Liverpool when the teams meet on Sunday in an English Premier League match at St. James' Park. Liverpool (1-1-0) are 9-4-0 in the past 13 meetings with the Magpies (1-0-1) and have won four of the past five in Newcastle. But the hosts have been surging into the upper tier of the Premier League and secured a Champions League berth by finishing fourth last season. Liverpool finished fifth, four points behind the Magpies. The Reds opened with a 1-1 home draw with Chelsea, then cruised to a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth last Saturday. Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 to kick off the season before losing 1-0 on the road against reigning Premier League champ Man City.

The match in Newcastle, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Newcastle odds list Newcastle as +118 favorites (risk $100 to win $118) on the money line. Liverpool are +195 underdogs, a draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Newcastle picks or English Premier League bets, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down the Newcastle vs. Liverpool matchup from every angle and just locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Liverpool spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+105)

Newcastle vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Liverpool money line: Newcastle +118, Liverpool +195, Draw +280

NEW: They have scored 25 goals in their past 10 EPL matches (5-4-1)

LVP: They have scored 23 goals over their past 10 EPL games (7-3-0)

Newcastle vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have been on the rise behind massive spending sprees the past two years, and they can score and defend. Their 33 goals conceded last season were tied for fewest in the Premier League. They were plus-35 in goal differential overall and plus-22 at home, where they conceded 14 goals in 19 games. The Reds were minus-1 on the road, scoring 29 but allowing 30. Liverpool were 13-5-1 at Anfield but 6-5-8 in away games in 2022-23. Newcastle were 11-6-2 at St. James' Park.

Defense was Newcastle's calling card early in the season, but the attack took off when Alexander Isak returned from a long-term injury in January. He scored 10 goals in 22 matches and opened this season with two against Aston Villa. Callum WIlson and newcomers Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali also scored against the Villans. They could be a handful for a shaky Liverpool back line. Liverpool (42.1%) were the only side to allow more than 40% of their opponents' shots to find the target in 2022-23. The Reds have allowed nine shots on net on 23 attempts in the first two matches. See which team to pick here.

Why You Should Back Liverpool

The Reds are on a 13-match unbeaten run in league play (8-5-0) and have a ton of confidence when they face Newcastle. The Magpies have lost just three games at St. James' Park since the start of 2022, but two of those were to the Reds. Cody Gakpo and Edwin Nunez scored in the most recent matchup, a 2-0 victory at Newcastle in February. With those two available along with Mohamed Salah, Luis DIaz and Diogo Jota, the Red have plenty of firepower to cause major problems for the Magpies. Newcastle have one clean sheet in their past 13 matches.

Diaz has scored in the first two matches after missing more than half of last season with a knee injury. Salah has one goal and one assist after scoring 19 and setting up 12 in 2022-23. The Egyptian was third behind Haaland (44) and Harry Kane (33) in goals/assists. Jota also missed time last season but had seven goals and got his first of this campaign Saturday, and Nunez had nine last season. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold continue to excel on crosses from their wing-back spots, so Newcastle's back line will have plenty to worry about Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make EPL and Newcastle vs. Liverpool picks

Green has scrutinized the Newcastle vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides his three best bets, all confident plus-money plays, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Newcastle in Sunday's English Premier League matchup, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Newcastle vs Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.