The surprise team of the Premier League season, Newcastle United, look to continue their magic when they host Liverpool on Saturday at St. James' Park. Last season, the Magpies finished 11th in the Premier League with 49 points. This season, they have risen to fourth in the EPL table with 41 points -- just 10 points behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in ninth place in the standings, one season after narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Newcastle as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in its latest Newcastle vs. Liverpool odds, with the Reds the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+140), Liverpool +0.5 (-180)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle +150, Liverpool +175, Draw +240

NEW: The Magpies have allowed the fewest goals in the Premier League (13)

LIV: Mohamed Salah leads the Reds in goals with eight

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have the best defense in the Premier League. They have allowed just 13 goals, which is the fewest in the league and eight fewer than the next best team, Arsenal. In 11 home matches this season, Newcastle have allowed just six goals. Three of those came in one game, a 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Aug. 21.

In addition, Newcastle face a Liverpool side that has struggled defensively on the road this season. In 10 matches away from Anfield, the Reds have kept only one clean sheet. Just seven teams have given up more goals on the road this season than Liverpool's 19.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah. The three-time winner of the EPL's Golden Boot, Salah leads the team and is tied for ninth in the league with eight goals this season. He also is second on the team in assists with four, one behind team leader Andy Robertson.

In addition, Liverpool face a Newcastle side that has struggled to score this season. The Magpies have scored just 35 goals in 22 matches. That's the fewest goals scored by any team in the top six in the Premier League table.

How to make Newcastle vs. Liverpool picks

