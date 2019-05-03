Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Premier League Matchday 37 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There are two games remaining in the Premier League season, and Liverpool is dreaming of winning the title. But to do that, the Reds need to keep winning and have first-place Manchester City drop points. The journey continues with the 37th matchday this weekend, as Liverpool goes to Newcastle. The Reds are 28-7-1 with 91 points, trailing City by just a point. Newcastle has avoided relegation and is in 13th place with a record of 11-9-16 and 42 points.

Anything but a win here likely means the end of Liverpool's title chase.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Date : Saturday, May 4



: Saturday, May 4 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Park



: St. James' Park TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



: NBCSN and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -294 / Newcastle +750 / Draw +320

Storylines

Liverpool: There is no other option than winning, but manager Jurgen Klopp faces the challenge in figuring out what to prioritize. The Reds are also in the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona, with this Newcastle match being sandwiched by the two UCL ties. With stamina a concern for every team at this stage, it will be interesting to see if he rests some guys for this one or goes with everything.

Newcastle: It's been a decent season for this club, but they are far from where they want to be, which is pushing for the top four. This club hasn't spent money consistently to make that charge up the table, but Miguel Almiron looks like he'll be an impact player for years to come, despite missing the rest of this season due to injury. They would like to finish the season closer to mid table, but a draw here likely hurts those chances.

Prediction

Liverpool goes with everything in this one, and this match is all but over an our in. The title dream is still alive.

Pick: Liverpool (-294)