Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League leader Liverpool enters Boxing Day with a four-point advantage over second-place Manchester City and the opportunity to possibly finish the day seven points clear or only one point ahead. The Reds, after taking care of Wolverhampton on Friday, return home for a match they're expected to win against Newcastle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 26



: Wednesday, Dec. 26 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield Stadium in Liverpool



: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -618 / Newcastle United +1851 / Draw +718

Storylines

Liverpool: As has been the story so far this season, the defense keeps dominating. Liverpool has allowed just two goals in last six games in all competitions. And so far this season, the Reds have conceded just seven goals in 18 Premier League games. The second lowest is Manchester City with 13 goals.

Newcastle: Rafa Benitez's team is just five points clear of relegation and by no means safe. One win in their last five has the visitors in a tough spot considering the upcoming schedule. The teams next four games are all against top-seven teams -- Liverpool, Watford, Manchester United and Chelsea. If they can get four to six points from those games, they'll be in great shape.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle prediction

There's no stopping Liverpool lately, and it won't be Newcastle to pull the upset. DeAndre Yedlin and company struggle against the speedy Reds.

Pick: Liverpool (-618)