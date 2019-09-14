Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Roberto Firmino pulls off ridiculous heel-flick assist to Mohamed Salah

Liverpool is off to a flying 5-0-0 start in the Premier League, and it's doing it in style. While Sadio Mane seems to be going top corner with every strike, Roberto Firmino is arguably the team's most important player. Unselfish as can be, the Brazilian came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Newcastle with the game level at 1-1, and he set up the last two goals. The last goal came from Mohamed Salah, and it was a nice finish, but it was all Firmino with this ridiculous assist. Take a look:

Liverpool's attack, it's a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/7DOqtOLWHN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 14, 2019

Did you catch it? Look closely. But I warn you -- it's filthy.

This angle shows just how filthy Roberto Firmino's assist for Mo Salah was. 😍



Unreal tekkers!! 🔥



pic.twitter.com/htD1EkeDrm — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 14, 2019

Cheeky, clever and absolutely fantastic. He's just so good at everything in attack and was in top form again. One of the most underrated players in the world continues to deliver game in and game out, and often in style.

That victory gives Liverpool a five-point lead over Manchester City ahead of their game with Norwich City later on Saturday.