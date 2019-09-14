Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Roberto Firmino pulls off ridiculous heel-flick assist to Mohamed Salah
The Brazilian made quite the impact off the bench for the first-place Reds
Liverpool is off to a flying 5-0-0 start in the Premier League, and it's doing it in style. While Sadio Mane seems to be going top corner with every strike, Roberto Firmino is arguably the team's most important player. Unselfish as can be, the Brazilian came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Newcastle with the game level at 1-1, and he set up the last two goals. The last goal came from Mohamed Salah, and it was a nice finish, but it was all Firmino with this ridiculous assist. Take a look:
Did you catch it? Look closely. But I warn you -- it's filthy.
Cheeky, clever and absolutely fantastic. He's just so good at everything in attack and was in top form again. One of the most underrated players in the world continues to deliver game in and game out, and often in style.
That victory gives Liverpool a five-point lead over Manchester City ahead of their game with Norwich City later on Saturday.
