Liverpool vs. Newcastle score, live updates: Reds looking to get back into first place in Premier League
Jurgen Klopp and company face a tricky road test
Liverpool goes to Newcastle on Saturday in Premier League play in search of three points and a return to the top of the table. The Reds enter the day trailing Manchester City by a point, but with a win here and they'll put the pressure back on City, who play on Monday against Leicester City.
There are just two games remaining in the Premier League's regular season, with nothing decided when it comes to who'll finish as champions.
Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET and you can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle preview
Anything but a win could be the death blow to the Reds' title hopes
-
