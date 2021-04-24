Liverpool recorded 22 shots on Saturday against Newcastle yet only came away with a point, conceding in the fifth minute of added time as their Champions League chances took a massive hit in a 1-1 draw. With a win taking them into the top four of the Premier League, they wasted chance after chance. With an expected goals of 2.51, the Reds saw Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diego Jota all miss clear chances throughout the match.

And, to be honest, they were lucky it wasn't worse. Callum Wilson scored in added time, only to see his goal called off because of VAR determining there was a handball. The harsh call did not deter the visitors, as Joe Willock came off the bench once again to be the hero. A week after his late winner against West Ham, Willock found himself in the box with the last chance of the game, firing home off a deflection. Take a look:

Speaking after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not mince words, saying the display he saw was not deserving of Champions League qualification. With five games to go, their chances aren't dashed, but if West Ham and Chelsea stay in good form, they may be on the outside looking in.

"We learn or we don't play Champions League. That's it," Klopp said in his post-match interview.

This result now adds the pressure for their match next Sunday against rival Manchester United at Old Trafford.