After a strong start to the holiday season for Liverpool, the Premier League leaders aim to begin the new year on a positive note against Newcastle United. The Reds were the lone team in the top three to win after Christmas and now have a two-point lead on second place Arsenal. They are the favorites against Newcastle, who have slipped to ninth place as their downward spiral continues amidst an injury crisis. They have just three wins in their last 12, and are now eight points behind fourth place Manchester City.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, Jan. 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 1 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -217; Draw +400; Newcastle United +600

Storylines

Liverpool rang in the festive period with a 2-0 win at Burnley but arguably made things more difficult for themselves than they needed to. They were fully dominant with 19 shots and 10 on target but lacked a little bit of efficiency in front of goal. The troubles in front of goal are emerging as a theme for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent matches, but Liverpool manage to pick up points more often than not.

They still have not lost in league play since their controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sept. 30, a run of 13 games. Mohamed Salah is coupling a title charge with a battle for golden boot -- he has 12 goals this season including two in the last five and currently sits just two goals behind Erling Haaland, who leads the scoring charts. Salah is also joint top for assists with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, all of whom have seven.

Prediction

Liverpool might be wasteful with their chances, but their form has not dipped enough to cause them trouble against a Newcastle team that is struggling to get things right at the moment. Expect the hosts to do just enough to keep the Magpies at bay. Pick: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 0.