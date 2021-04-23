After the failure of their plan to form a European Super League, Liverpool find themselves in the unenviable position of sitting seventh in the Premier League, needing to leapfrog three teams in order to achieve Champions League qualification. It's a tall task and one which will certainly require them taking three points as Newcastle, a team that has just barely managed to extricate itself from the thick of the relegation battle.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -430. Draw +525, Newcastle +1200 (via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Amidst huge public outcry and protest Liverpool drew 1-1 with Leeds on Monday as their owners were attempting to form a breakaway European Super League. The draw was a crippling although not fatal blow to Liverpool's chances at Champions League qualification this season. Although the sit in seventh place they are only two points behind fourth place Chelsea. They'll need a better result than their previous matchup with Newcastle this season, a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle for their part are relishing the role of spoiler, having just defeated West Ham 3-2 on Monday, a result which knocked the Hammers out of the top four. They currently sit 15th in the table, and have likely acquired enough points to keep them safely in the Premier League another year, with an eight point cushion between them and 18th place Fulham.

Series History

Liverpool won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Newcastle United.

Dec 30, 2020 - Liverpool 0 vs. Newcastle United 0

Jul 26, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1

Sep 14, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1

May 04, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 2

Dec 26, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Newcastle United 0

Mar 03, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 0

Oct 01, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 1

Prediction

Even though Liverpool have been struggling through off field distractions, they're talent ultimately wins out. Pick: Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1