Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Live updates, score, Premier League coverage, stream, highlights for opener at Anfield
Follow along with live updates of the opening match of the Premier League season
The 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off on on Friday at Anfield as Liverpool hosts Norwich City at 3 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). The Reds are the reigning Champions League winners, but finished in second place to Manchester City last season. They open up their campaign with a match they are expected to win against a Norwich City team that was just promoted to the top flight after winning the Championship a season ago.
Liverpool looks really similar to last year with no new starters brought in during the summer. Jurgen Klopp isn't trying to fix what isn't broken as the team hopes to once again make a run at the title after falling a point short last season despite finishing with 97 points.
Norwich, on the other hand, has a tricky early schedule in the league with games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all before mid-September. Any points they can earn against the big boys could go a long way when it comes to avoiding relegation come season's end.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The new Premier League season will kick off on Aug. 9
-
How to pick a PL team to root for
Which Premier League club should you root for? We're here to help with that decision
-
Deadline rumors: Dybala to Spurs is off
It's deadline day in England, so stay tuned to all the latest updates and rumors from the world...
-
Rakitic talks playing future, more
The Barca midfielder sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...
-
Five bold Premier League predictions
The wait is over on Friday as the Premier League season gets underway with Liverpool-Norwich...