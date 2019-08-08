Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Premier League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League returns with the 2019-20 season kicking off on Friday as Champions League winner Liverpool takes on Norwich City at Anfield. The Reds finished second in the league last season behind champion Manchester City, while Norwich City is one of three promoted teams from the second division looking to get off to a hot start in the fight for survival.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Norwich City

Date : Friday, Aug. 9



: Friday, Aug. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield, Liverpool



: Anfield, Liverpool TV channel : NBC Sports Network



: NBC Sports Network Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -850 | Norwich +1800 | Draw +825

What futures tickets is the model recommending? Which long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine to see all of SportsLine's futures bets and analysis for the Premier League, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are loaded. They haven't made any significant moves in the transfer window, but why should they with such a stacked team? While they have never won the title in the modern Premier League era and are viewed as more of a cup team, but this could very well be the year. Alisson in goal and Virgil van Dijk in defense have helped transform this club into one of the world's elite squads.

Norwich City: The Canaries' main goal this season will be fighting for survival, and the magic number to get there is about 38 points. If you can get 40 points, you are a lock to stay up, and the team knows that any points on the road against the big boys would just be an added bonus. Expect them to play quite reserved in defense, while in attack they will aim to cause damage on the counter or on a set piece.

Prediction

The Reds are just too much, plain and simple. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both score in a comfortable victory.

Pick: Liverpool 4, Norwich 0