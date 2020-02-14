Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Premier League preview, prediction, live stream, how to watch online
The league's best team faces its worst team in this one
Liverpool returns to Premier League play after its short break to face Norwich City on Matchday 26. It's a battle of the league's first-place team against the league's last-place team. The Reds have won 24 of 25 games so far this season, are currently on a 42-match unbeaten streak in the league and are running away with the Premier League title. Norwich, meanwhile, has just four wins and is currently seven points from safety with 13 games to go. The Canaries are likely going to need to win at least five of their remaining games to have any shot of staying up and avoiding relegation.
A win would put Liverpool 25 points clear atop the table with 12 games to go.
Here's what to know about the match.
Liverpool vs. Norwich
Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Carrow Road
TV channel: NBC and Universo
Streaming: PL fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Liverpool: They are going to win the league, everybody knows that. But now the question is can they remain undefeated and match the 2003-04 Arsenal squad, the last team to go undefeated. That Gunners squad won 26 games and drew 12, while the Reds have only drawn one game at this point. The electric attack and ability to get three points despite not playing their best have been the keys. Expect lots of goals and three more points here.
Norwich: It's crunch time. This team is seven points back of safety. It seems all but certain that they will be relegated, but we've seen teams get huge results to boost their chances of survival like Bournemouth and Watford, so why not Norwich? The focus has to be defensively and trying to grind out a couple wins because so far the Canaries have conceded 47 goals in 20 games, which means Liverpool could run rampant. They'll need a great deal of luck, but a point here would feel like a win considering nobody is expecting them to take anything from this match.
Liverpool vs. Norwich prediction
Another day, another three points for the dominant Reds, who have this one over by halftime.
Pick: Liverpool 4, Norwich 0
