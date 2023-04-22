The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Nottingham Forest @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Nottingham Forest 6-9-16, Liverpool 13-8-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Anfield. Nottingham Forest are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Nottingham Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to Manchester United 2-0. Manchester United's two goals came from Antony at minute 32 and Diogo Dalot at minute 76.
Liverpool, on the other hand, haven't lost since April 1st and they too continued that trend. They were the clear victor by a 6-1 margin over Leeds United. It was an even better day for Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous as he scored two goals for his team.
Nottingham Forest skirted past Liverpool in their previous matchup last October 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nottingham Forest since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Liverpool are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -565 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
