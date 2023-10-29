It's getting tight at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool have only one loss this season and look to keep pace with the rest of the top four. Tottenham and Arsenal have already won this weekend so the Reds may not be able to gain ground on their title chasing rivals, but as they learned losing the league to Manchester City by only two points a couple seasons ago, every point matters.

Facing an improved Nottingham Forest side, Jurgen Klopp will need to have his team prepared but with the form that Mohamed Salah has been in, scoring seven goals and assisting four more in only nine league matches, the goal is simple -- feed the star man and good things will happen.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 29 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 29 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Liverpool -460; Draw +525; Nottingham Forest +1100

Storylines

Liverpool: While the injuries in midfield persist, Liverpool have plenty of options thanks to the showings that Ryan Gravenberch has put in since joining the team. Scoring a goal in Europa League, he is showing the talent that earned him a transfer to Bayern Munich as Klopp gets him back on the right track. Still without Andrew Robertson, defense will be an issue but when a team can score as many goals as Liverpool, it's fine for defense to take a back seat.

Nottingham Forest: Callum Hudson-Odoi's injury is a big one for Steve Cooper as his Tricky Trees are rounding into form but they've been able to overcome adversity to continue to stay away from the fear of the relegation zone. His hamstring injury will likely keep him out for six weeks while Divock Origi will also be out for the next few weeks. If Anthony Elanga can't feature due to his illness, that's where things get interesting as Cooper could be without his top three attackers putting immense pressure on Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Prediction

A team has to have everything go perfectly to even keep up with Liverpool, let alone defeat them, which is why this won't go very well for Nottingham Forest in a heavy loss to the Reds. Pick: Liverpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1