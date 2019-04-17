Liverpool vs. Porto: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool looks to make it back-to-back seasons in the Champions League semifinals when the Reds go to Porto on Wednesday for their quarterfinal second leg with a 2-0 lead. The two teams met at Anfield on April 9, with Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals in the first half in a display that the Reds could have won by more. But Jurgen Klopp's team is sitting in a great position having not conceded, and just one goal at Porto would require the Portuguese side to score four to advance.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Porto

Date : Wednesday, April 17



: Wednesday, April 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio do Dragao



: Estadio do Dragao TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +100 / Porto +285 / Draw +240

Storylines

Liverpool: It's all about just getting a goal. Get one, and this tie is probably over. Liverpool has a strong enough defense to not let Porto concede three, let alone four. So expect them to play a bit conservatively and try to go on the counter for a goal that probably kills off the game.

Porto: Tough task for Porto. A 2-0 is manageable, but how do you keep Liverpool out when you have to go and score at least twice? There's a balance there between making sure you don't concede, but having to go forward will likely leave them vulnerable at some point. The quality is there, but this may just be too difficult of a challenge, especially if Liverpool scores.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah scores in the first half and it's enough to see Liverpool advance into the last four.

Pick: Liverpool (+100)