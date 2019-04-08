Liverpool vs. Porto: Champions League quarterfinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool's European dream continues on Tuesday at home as Porto visits Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie. Jurgen Klopp's team defeated Bayern Munich in the round of 16, 3-1 on aggregate, while Porto upset Roma to advance. Liverpool enters the tie as the heavy favorite to move on, but Porto knows all about being a dark horse in this competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Porto

Date : Tuesday, April 9



: Tuesday, April 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : UniMas



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -335 / Porto +925 / Draw +440

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds got some good news on Friday in the 3-1 win at Southampton as Mohamed Salah scored for the first time in nine games. That allows their star to enter this clash with a bit more confidence and a tad less pressure. The Reds will look to improve at home in the competition, drawing Bayern Munich 0-0 at Anfield in the round of 16. Klopp will likely look to end this draw ahead of the second leg with a goal fest.

Porto: Tough task. A draw, especially one with goals, will feel like a win. But even a 2-1 loss is something they may sign up for, showing they can come back from that result as they did against Roma in the last round. Porto is talented, the team has plenty of veterans, but the club is outmatched here. Iker Casillas' leadership and experience will be key.

Liverpool vs. Porto prediction

The Reds win 3-0 to put this one pretty much in the bag ahead of next week's second leg.

Pick: Liverpool (-335)