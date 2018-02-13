Liverpool vs. Porto live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Liverpool heads to the Iberian peninsula on Wednesday to take on Porto in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah scores, but a late Porto goal keeps this tie open entering the second leg. Porto 1, Liverpool 1.