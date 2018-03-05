Liverpool vs. Porto live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online
Liverpool can lose 4-0 and still move on
Liverpool is on the verge of moving on to the Champions League quarterfinals, just needing to finish the job against Porto on Tuesday in the round of 16 second leg. The Reds lead 5-0 after a stunning display in the first leg in Portugal in February.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool rests its big guns and gets more than a good enough result to go through. Liverpool 1, Porto 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG vs. Real Madrid preview
The Parisians trail 3-1 after the first leg
-
Manchester United's amazing comeback
This was quite the second-half comeback for the Red Devils
-
Man. United vs. Palace preview
The Red Devils can move back into second place with a win
-
Fiorentina captain Astori dies at 31
The defender died following a 'sudden illness,' Fiorentina confirmed on their official Twitter...
-
Messi from FKs is becoming automatic
It was another magical free kick from Messi as he grabbed goal No. 600
-
MLS: Sounders vs LAFC odds, expert picks
Roger Gonzalez has traveled the world covering soccer and locked in a play for Sunday