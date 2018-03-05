Liverpool vs. Porto live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online

Liverpool is on the verge of moving on to the Champions League quarterfinals, just needing to finish the job against Porto on Tuesday in the round of 16 second leg. The Reds lead 5-0 after a stunning display in the first leg in Portugal in February.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool rests its big guns and gets more than a good enough result to go through. Liverpool 1, Porto 1.