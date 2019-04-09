Liverpool vs. Porto score: Firmino, Keita give Reds comfortable advantage in Champions League quarterfinals

Liverpool has a foot into the semifinals of the Champions League after earning a fine 2-0 win in the first leg of a quarterfinal tie against Porto on Tuesday. The Reds created plenty of chances to put a couple away and did enough defensively to keep the clean sheet, setting themselves up nicely for next week's second leg. With the confidence of having eliminated Bayern Munich in the round of 16, it carried over for Jurgen Klopp's men, who played freely, confidently and defended well in numbers against a team that was able to eliminate Roma last time out.

Here are the goal scores of the match, the biggest moments and more:

Goal scorers

⚽ Liverpool - Naby Keita (5')

⚽ Liverpool - Roberto Firmino (26')

Game-changing moment

After Keita's goal in the opening minutes off a deflection, Liverpool was in a fantastic spot while Porto had time to come back and put the pressure on. But the 2-0 lead for Liverpool gave the team a ton of confidence and eased some of the pressure. It was off a lovely play where Jordan Henderson split the backline with a pass that found Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the young English right back setting Firmino up on a platter at the six-yard box. Take a look:

Liverpool ahead after 5 minutes 👋 Keita's shot takes a favorable deflection past Casillas for the 1-0 lead



— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 9, 2019

That goal then allowed Liverpool to go for more while also playing with a bit of patience, and it forced Porto to defend a bit more before it got out of hand.

Player of the game

Firmino: Aside from scoring the second goal and assisting on the first one, his hold-up play was fantastic. The Brazilian does such a fantastic job putting his back to the goal and moving toward the ball, which pulls defenders and allows him to play diagonal passes to his teammates. Time and time again he was pressured at the top of the box, but his ability to shield the ball and play wide created opportunities for his team to create. He's one of the more underrated players in England.

Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in more Champions League goals than any other Liverpool player since the start of last season.



⚽ 12 goals

🅰️ 8 assists



— Coral (@Coral) April 9, 2019

Most-telling statistic

Porto only completed 67 percent of passes compared to Liverpool's 83 percent. The pressure of Liverpool and the work by Fabinho in the middle resulted in a frustrating night for the Portuguese club, where it didn't threaten nearly as much as it could have.

Key coaching decision



Klopp going with a confident Keita. After not making the biggest of impact in the first part of the season, Keita has really come on. He scored against Southampton in the previous match to register his first goal for the club, and then he made it two out of two with his goal in this one.

The former RB Leipzig man appears more comfortable by the day with the Reds and works really well with Fabinho in the middle of the field.

Here's Keita's goal:

What the result means

Well, it's a fantastic result for Liverpool. If you can win by multiple goals and not concede, it's pretty much perfect. Because of this advantage, if the Reds can go and score one goal in Portugal next week, it would force Porto to score four to move on.

Porto will be upset for having not scored, but the team knows it is still in it, there's just a lot of work to do.

What's next

The return leg is net Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET at Estadio do Dragao.