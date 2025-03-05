Hey there! The UEFA Champions League round of 16 got off to a thrilling start on Tuesday, and hopes are high that Wednesday's action delivers similar entertainment. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a Champions League-themed update.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, March 5

🇪🇺 UCL: Feyenoord vs. Inter, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Chelsea vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇪🇺 UCL: Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 CCC: Herediano vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Thursday, March 6

🇪🇺 UEL: Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEL: Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 CCC: Inter Miami vs. Cavalier, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS2

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇸 Real Madrid beats Atletico in first leg

Getty Images

Real Madrid drew first blood in their round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, notching a 2-1 win in a competitive first leg.

The scoreline reflects a closely-contested game in which the teams traded meaningful spells of possession, impressive attacking moments and ultimately, three extremely well-taken goals. Rodrygo kicked things off by giving Real Madrid the lead just four minutes in, but Atletico had their equalizer shortly after the half-hour mark thanks to Julian Alvarez. Things eventually broke Los Blancos' way in the second half courtesy of Brahim Diaz, and then the reigning champions did well to slow down the tempo of the game and collect a narrow first leg advantage.

In a season of inconsistency for Real Madrid, Tuesday's victory offered a first signal that they are still the team to beat in this competition. Los Blancos' run to the title last season was defined by an uncanny ability to win even in imperfect circumstances, a habit that has not always been on display this campaign. It raised questions about whether or not they would be able to beat an in-form Atletico, but Chuck Both writes that the first leg victory arguably feels like a return to normal for Real Madrid – and at just the right time.

Booth: "Frankly, outside of a rivalry win meaning a little more, this is business as usual for Los Blancos. They rotated just enough to keep the team fresh in La Liga over the weekend and came out to win a UCL knockout game and will now look to win another one next week. The phrase, "If you come at the king, you best not miss," is reserved for Real Madrid in the Champions League. Even after winning the title last season, they were already looking forward to another one and now they've already gotten past Manchester City and are 90 minutes from getting past Atletico Madrid. A job well done so far, but this is far from over."

A narrow one goal advantage, though, means Real Madrid still have plenty to prove when they meet at Atletico's grounds next week. The big question, then, is if Carlo Ancelotti's side are peaking at the right time or if their inconsistencies this season will cost them a spot in the quarterfinals.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 Liverpool, Bayern aim to prove their worth

Getty Images

Round of 16 action continues on Wednesday as several European heavyweights take to the pitch in an effort to stake their claim as a future Champions League winner, though some teams are in better shape than others.

Liverpool return to Champions League play for the first time since topping the league phase, which marked a truly impressive start to Arne Slot's tenure in charge of the Reds. Things have changed a little since – though they have booked themselves a spot in the EFL Cup final, the fatigue of a demanding season has seemingly caught up with them, but things continue to tilt in their favor. Moahmed Salah is still contributing at record-breaking levels, and the Reds will come into Wednesday's game at Paris Saint-Germain as fresh as possible after not making it to the FA Cup fifth round.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are a bit of an unknown. Luis Enrique's young side snuck into the knockouts after a very difficult league phase, but recalibrated after a dominant knockout phase playoff tie against Brest. How ready they are to take on Liverpool is a big question – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a strong addition to the roster and Bradley Barcola has finally found a good run of form, but it may not be enough to take on the Reds.

Meanwhile in Germany, another pivotal clash will take place between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. The former might be eight points ahead of the latter in the Bundesliga, but Bayern feel like they are on somewhat shaky ground heading into this clash. Vincent Kompany's side have not looked their best against any vaguely competitive opponent, including Leverkusen. Bayern were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw when the two sides met in the Bundesliga last month, failing to register a single shot on target while Leverkusen were unable to score despite posting more than two expected goals. It's a scenario that offers Leverkusen plenty of confidence heading to the round of 16 tie, with winger Nathan Tella talking up his team's chances in an interview with CBS Sports.

Tella: "As a team we understand how good Bayern are, their qualities and strength, but the coach has instilled in us a belief that we can go out and beat anyone. We have a lot of confidence. That stems from the coach. He has a clear game plan. Some games require different things, but we never go on the pitch and we're confused. Throughout the whole week he gives us a clear indication of what we need to do and we spend the week working on it. By the time the game comes we're all ready, we're all looking forward to the opportunity to play against such a big team. When we're playing a big team, we don't worry about them, we only focus on ourselves."

Elsewhere around Europe, Barcelona will face Benfica while 2023 finalists Inter will take on Feyenoord.

🔗 Top Stories

🔴 Arsenal score seven: Arsenal all but clinched a berth in the quarterfinals after a commanding 7-1 win at PSV in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

🔵⚫ Inter's new look: Inter plan to play in a new formation when they play Feyenoord in Champions League action on Wednesday, targeting another deep run in the competition.

🇪🇺 UCL preview: Ahead of Wednesday's action, here are some picks from the CBS Sports team, bold predictions and a look at which teams are under the most pressure to succeed.

🎶 World Cup halftime show: FIFA confirmed plans to hold a halftime show during the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, enlisting Coldplay's Chris Martin to help select the performers.

🇮🇹🇺🇸 Serie A eyes U.S. games: Serie A's commercial and marketing director Michele Ciccarese said the league hopes to bring a competitive game to the U.S. in "one to two years," continuing the debate over whether or not it's the right thing to do from the perspective of tradition.

⚽ Must see goal: Tigres' Lizbeth Ovalle scored a goal she's calling "the shrimp," in which she twisted mid-air and notched a backheel strike – all while her back was to goal.

⚽🎬 Soccer stars in movies: The Morning Footy crew posed a question to the fans: Who's the best soccer player you've seen in a movie?

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United, Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Real Sociedad to win 1-0 (+650) – A game between La Liga's ninth place side and the Premier League's 14th place team does not inspire confidence if one's looking for a top-quality game, especially so since goalscoring is not exactly a strong suit for either side. Expect a modest scoreline by the end of the first leg of this round of 16 tie, but that the scales might tip in Real Sociedad's favor considering how dismal Manchester United's season has been.

💰 – A game between La Liga's ninth place side and the Premier League's 14th place team does not inspire confidence if one's looking for a top-quality game, especially so since goalscoring is not exactly a strong suit for either side. Expect a modest scoreline by the end of the first leg of this round of 16 tie, but that the scales might tip in Real Sociedad's favor considering how dismal Manchester United's season has been. UEFA Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Son Heung-min to score (+180) – It has not been the easiest of seasons for Tottenham Hotspur, but they have fared fairly well in the Europa League and are coming out of the injury crisis that wreaked havoc on their season over the last few months. The return of some players means Son Heung-min has not played a full 90 in nearly two weeks, so expect the potent goalscorer – who has 10 goals this season – to find the back of the net again on Thursday.

