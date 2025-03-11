The Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday when Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their two-leg series on Paramount+. Liverpool hold a 1-0 advantage on aggregate entering the match and can advance to the UCL quarterfinals with a draw or win. However, don't let the first-leg result fool you, as PSG dominated possession (71%) while outshooting Liverpool 27-2 (10-1 on target) in Paris. Now they'll look to avenge an unjust result against a Liverpool side that hasn't been showing its teeth often in attack. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anfield is set for 4 p.m. ET in Liverpool. The Reds are the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. PSG odds, with PSG as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. PSG

Liverpool vs. PSG date: Tuesday, March 11

Liverpool vs. PSG time: 4 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. PSG

Soccer expert Jon Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For PSG vs. Liverpool, Eimer is backing PSG draw no bet for a +110 payout (risk $100 to win $110). Last week's result was a puzzling one given how heavily the pitch seemed to slant in PSG's favor. It took a herculean effort from Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker to hold off the Parisian onslaught and an 87th-minute Harvey Elliott goal was a stroke of incredible fortune for the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool followed up that performance with a pretty lifeless first half against Southampton over the weekend while PSG conquered Rennes 4-1 on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain have scored at least a pair of goals in 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions and it's hard for Eimer to imagine a world where Liverpool keeps them from finding the back of the net again on Tuesday.

