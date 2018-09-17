Liverpool vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday

Paris Saint-Germain hits the road to England on Tuesday to open up the Champions League group stage as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and company pay a visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool. It's one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage, with the first-place team in the Premier League taking on the top dog of Ligue 1. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to Liverpool vs. PSG watch in the USA

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Liverpool vs. PSG prediction

It's a tough one to pick. Both teams are so strong, but the feeling is that PSG is more talented and a bit better. But the Reds have improved big time at the back, in part because of having Alisson in goal, a player Neymar knows well. Expect to see some goals and some near winners, but this one ends as it started -- even. PSG 2, Liverpool 2. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

