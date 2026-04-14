After losing 2-0 in the first leg played in Paris last week, Liverpool will host PSG on Tuesday at Anfield with the hope of making an unexpected comeback in front of their home fans in the Champions League quarterfinals. Despite the disappointing result of the first leg, Liverpool manager Arne Slot seemed hopeful about Tuesday's game.

"We've shown so many times this season in big games we are able to get a big performance. Many were very good. In 49 home games over the last year and a half, in 36 we have scored two goals or more. We have not played all these 49 games against PSG, but the Premier League and Champions League opponents we had were very strong. So there is a belief we can do special things [Wednesday] but we know we need to be very special because we are playing the champions of Europe."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against PSG that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 14 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 14 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield Road -- Liverpool

: Anfield Road -- Liverpool Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool +140; Draw +310; PSG +154

Possible lineups

Liverpool XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

PSG XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

Considering their form and the first leg played in Paris last week, I'm expecting PSG to win and to qualify for the semifinals. Pick: Liverpool 1, PSG 2.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.