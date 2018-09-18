Liverpool vs. PSG score, recap: Firmino scores last-gasp Champions League winner to Mbappe in five-goal thriller

On paper, Tuesday's Champions League showdown between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain had the potential to be something special. In reality, it was just that. An amazing back-and-forth contest looked likely to end in a draw thanks to Kylian Mbappe's late equalizer, but a strike in the 92nd minute gave the Reds an impressive 3-2 win in the opener, earning three points against their top rival in the group. Five goals, tons of dramatic moments and a late winner, this one had it all. Here's how it went down:

The match started with Liverpool looking like the stronger side, controlling the ball well and defending with organization and well-timed challenges. While PSG was able to get forward and create a couple chances, Liverpool would open the scoring 30 minutes in through this header from Daniel Sturridge:

Daniel Sturridge finds the back of the net first.



Then newcomer Juan Bernat committed a silly foul on Georginio Wijnaldum, resulting in a penalty kick that James Milner would finish:

Milner finishes the pk and Liverpool doubles the lead 🔥



Down 2-0 and needing something, PSG got it. Defender Thomas Meunier came up with a loose ball in the box and put it away near post, leaving Alisson frozen:

What a first half 🔥



PSG gets one back before the break from Thomas Meunier.



Then in the second half, Liverpool decided to defend in numbers, aiming to take the three points, but PSG would draw level in the 83rd minute with a clever finish inside the box from Kylian Mbappe after an error from Mohamed Salah:

From there, with just seven minutes left, it looked like the teams would leave with a point each, but Roberto Firmino had other plans. PSG had an error of its own from Mbappe, and Firmino, days after getting poked in the eye, finished inside the box with class to seal the win:

What a match 🔥🔥🔥



It's a massive statement win for the Reds, who manage to beat arguably the most talented team in Europe with a convincing performance in attack. It's a match where they held Neymar to nothing, dealt with some adversity late and managed to leave with three points, as the team continues its undefeated run to start the season. Liverpool is now 6-0-0 on the campaign with five Premier League wins on top of Tuesday's.

