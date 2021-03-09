UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues as Liverpool and RB Leipzig go head to head in a second leg fixture at Puskas Arena in Budapest Hungary. Both matches are in Budapest due to Covid travel restrictions. Liverpool won the first leg 2-0, and RB Leipzig will try to rebound from the first leg loss. All Champions League matches are available on Paramount+

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 27

: Wednesday, Oct. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool+1500; Draw +625; RB Leipzig -580 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Liverpool +140 Bet Now

Storylines

Liverpool: The reds have struggled recently in English Premier League but hit a different level of urgency during the first leg against RB Leipzig. A quick series of goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane proved to be the difference makers, and the team will likely look to their offensive capabilities once again. The possible return of Roberto Firmino will also give the team a boost as they enter the second leg with a two goal advantage.

RB Leipzig: The team find themselves at a disadvantage as they enter the second leg down two goals. It was a disappointing first leg loss to Liverpool after a rather even match statistically, where a rough five minute patch gave Liverpool the two goal lead. The Bundesliga side does have a strong history as a resilient side and their impressive record of wins when they score first is 17-3-1. Expect the team to play with a sense of urgency from the opening first whistle and if they nab an early goal things could get very dicey for Liverpool

Prediction

RB Leipzig puts forth a strong effort but Liverpool's goal advantage will see them through. Pick: Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 2

