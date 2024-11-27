UEFA Champions League action continues on Wednesday with what should be a very exciting match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Paramount+. The Reds enter Wednesday's home match with their foot on the gas as they continue their success under new manager Arne Slot, having won five straight across all competitions and not losing a match of any kind since September. Meanwhile, the defending UCL champions are looking to translate their La Liga success to tournament play but must do so on Wednesday without some key players, including Vinicius Junior (hamstring). Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds list the hosts as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Green is backing both teams to score and Over 2.5 total goals for a -125 payout. Los Blancos will be short-handed on defense on Wednesday, missing Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão and David Alaba. This could open up the door for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah to have another big match, since he is coming off a two-goal effort against Southampton over the weekend.



That being said, the Reds also conceded two goals in that match and they are about to face a potent Real Madrid offense. Even with Vinicius Jr. sidelined with a hamstring injury, Los Blancos have plenty of firepower with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham leading the way.

"As such, we should see an open, entertaining match with plenty of goals," Green told SportsLine.

