The next chapter in the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid rivalry will be written during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool in the quarterfinals of last year's competition after opening their two-game set with a 3-1 win. However, it was just two years before that when Liverpool won its second Champions League title against Tottenham. Real Madrid had won four UCL titles in five years prior to Liverpool's championship. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals scored for a -140 payout. Madrid forward Karim Benzema has deservedly been one of the names in the conversation for this year's Ballon d'Or and should be expected to continue his torrid scoring streak in the biggest match of his season. Over his last 15 appearances, he's scored 20 goals, and in the only game during that run he didn't start, he was subbed on in the 60th minute and still found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane have been dangerous for the Reds over the last three matches. Each has two goals in their last three appearances, and as a team, Liverpool has scored six goals over its last three matches. With so much on the line and equal quality for both teams in the attack, there is sure to be an emphasis on getting to the goal early and often.

Through all Champions League games this season, Real Madrid has faced the highest number of shots on target with 62. Liverpool hasn't had to contend with quite as many, but has saved just 51.9 percent of the shots sent its way, the lowest percentage among all teams in UCL play.

Paramount+ free trial



Paramount+ and CBS Sports has you covered as a leading destination for U.S. soccer fans, with over 2,000 live matches each year, including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League. Additionally, you can stream UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, Italy's Serie A and Coppa Italia; Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol; Brazil's Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, the Scottish Professional Football League, and Asian Football Confederation competitions. Stream for free now.

Paramount+ is your home for streaming soccer. Live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. Stream thousands of episodes and exclusive originals, all in one place. Try It free now.