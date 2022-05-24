The rivalry between Liverpool and Real Madrid is long and storied, and it will get a new chapter when they square off in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday. When these clubs last met in the 2018 Champions League Final, Madrid defeated the English side 3-1. Now, these sides meet once again after wins in the semifinal round, with Liverpool defeating Villareal 5-2 and Madrid rallying to defeat Manchester City 3-1. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals scored for a -140 payout. With two of Europe's most lethal offenses facing off, the 2022 Champions League Final promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Karim Benzema, a favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year, has been leading the charge for Los Blancos with 20 goals over his last 15 appearances. Vini Jr. has also been contributing plenty of goals lately, scoring three times in Madrid's dominant 6-0 win over Levante in league play.

On the other side of the pitch, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have been red-hot for the Reds and are a big reason the team has scored six goals over its last three matches. Add Mohamed Salah, another Ballon d'Or hopeful, and Liverpool has the firepower to make this Champions League Final a thrilling one.

