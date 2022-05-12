The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be contested on Saturday, May 28, in Paris at Stade France, where two of the top clubs in Europe will go head-to-head. Real Madrid is a 13-time champion of Europe, while Liverpool is a six-time champion. This will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev. Real Madrid won that match 3-1, but hasn't returned to a Champions League final since, while Liverpool won the competition the following year. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. Real Madrid has already sewn up the La Liga title, while Liverpool is second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City only on goal differential. While winning league titles is always critical, these are two clubs expected to be among the best in Europe on a regular basis and this has the chance to be a classic.

Mohamed Saleh and Karim Benzema are two of the most dangerous attacking players in the world and have helped create jaw-dropping moments in Champions League play this season. Benzema has a staggering 15 goals during 11 UCL matches this season, while Saleh has scored eight times and also notched two assists.

Real Madrid's last five Champions League matches have all had over 2.5 goals scored, while three of the last four Liverpool matches have gone over that total. When the two clubs played in the 2018 Champions League final, despite the game being scoreless at halftime, the two clubs scored three times in a 13-minute span early in the second half with Real Madrid winning 3-1. Expect similar fireworks on May 28 between two dominant clubs.

