he 2018 UEFA Champions League final saw Real Madrid claim its 13th European championship with a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Now, the English club will seek payback at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final and its second European title in four years. Liverpool is the six-time champion of Europe but has been battling fiercely on two fronts in the UCL and with a neck-and-neck fight to win the English Premier League. Real Madrid has already wrapped up a La Liga title and can ensure it has as a healthy squad for Saturday, May 28, the Champions League 2022 final date. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid streaming: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. In an era of football often defined by a team's willingness to go forward and finishing quality, these two clubs feature two of the most fun-to-watch attacking groups.

Liverpool is tied with Manchester City for the most goals in the English Premier League this season (89) and has also come up with 28 goals in 12 UCL matches while playing against the best clubs on the continent. Real Madrid's 73 goals were the most in Spanish La Liga, while it has scored 27 goals in its 12 UCL matches.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leaving La Liga in recent years, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has staked his claim as the top striker in Spain. He has made a compelling argument that he's the most adept scorer in the world with 26 goals in 30 league matches and a staggering 15 in 11 UCL matches this season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Saleh has also made a strong Ballon d'Or case with 22 goals and 13 assists in the EPL and eight goals with two assists in the Champions League. Expect these two dynamic attacking presences to drive forward all night and for another high-scoring affair after the two clubs combined for four second-half goals in the 2018 UCL final.

