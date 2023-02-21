Liverpool seek their sixth consecutive victory in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League when they host reigning champion Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Liverpool dropped their first group stage contest but reeled off five straight wins to advance to the knockout phase of the competition. Real Madrid, who defeated the Reds 1-0 in the 2021-22 final for their 14th overall title and fifth in nine years, finished atop their group with a 4-1-1 record.

Kickoff at Anfield is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Reds are the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Blancos are +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

Green just finished crushing his World Cup predictions, backing the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid money line: Liverpool +119, Real Madrid +220, Draw +240

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+115)

LIV: The Reds have posted clean sheets in four of their last six matches across all competitions

RMA: Los Blancos have won five Champions League titles in the last nine years

Why you should back Liverpool

After allowing four goals against Napoli in their group stage opener, the Reds have given up a total of two during their winning streak, posting three clean sheets along the way. Liverpool is fourth in the competition in scoring with 17 goals while Mohamed Salah is tied for the individual lead with seven. The 30-year-old forward has scored in each of the team's last five UCL matches and registered a hat trick in a 7-1 triumph over Rangers.

Striker Darwin Nunez, who has recorded a goal in each of the Reds' last three Champions League contests, is questionable with a shoulder injury. Forward Roberto Firmino, who has notched seven goals and three assists in 15 English Premier League games, and midfielder Harvey Elliott have netted two goals apiece. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who could return to the lineup after sitting out Liverpool's last two Champions League matches, is tied for the lead in the competition with four assists.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have lost just one of their last 10 matches across all competitions and have outscored their opponents 15-4 during their current four-game winning streak. The team expects to have Karim Benzema on the pitch against Liverpool after he sat out its 2-0 La Liga victory against Osasuna over the weekend. The 35-year-old French striker has not scored in four Champions League matches but is tied for second in La Liga with 11 goals in 13 contests.

Another big part of Real Madrid's offense is Vinicius Junior, who has recorded seven goals and four assists in 21 La Liga appearances. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger leads Los Blancos with four goals during Champions League play. Rodrygo, also a winger from Brazil, has scored three times in the competition, while Marco Asensio has produced two goals in the Champions League and three in his last four La Liga matches.

