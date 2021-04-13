Liverpool look to come from behind to beat Real Madrid on Wednesday when they face off in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Anfield. The Reds lost the first leg last week in Madrid, 3-1, and they must win by two goals to have any chance of advancing. Los Blancos looked stellar in that match, with Vinicius Junior scoring twice. But, an away goal from Mohamed Salah means a 2-0 win for the Reds will be enough to advance to the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, April 14

: Wednesday, April 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool +100; Draw +285; Real +245 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds will have to come up strong and score early to set the tone, but what type of attack will we see? Diogo Jota is somebody whose speed can cause Real trouble, and he also had a couple good looks in that first leg. Expect Liverpool to play with a sense of urgency and for them also to frequently try their luck from range. Keep an eye on what type of attack Jurgen Klopp deploys and how high the attackers play. Real have been a bit conservative in defense, meaning the Reds will need to be ultra sharp in their delivery in attack to break them down.

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos was far from certain to play in this match as he recovers from injury, but he is officially out now after testing positive for COVID-19. This comes after fellow center-back Raphael Varane tested positive last week. So, as a result, we may see Eder Militao and Nacho at center-back for Real, just as we saw this past weekend in El Clasico. Real just conceded once, winning the match 2-1 over rival Barcelona. On a hot streak, Los Blancos have the chance to pull off one of the most impressive three-game winning streaks with a victory here, which would mean the club would have beaten Liverpool, Barcelona and Liverpool again in about a week's time.

Prediction

Real Madrid get a big goal in the second half to advance comfortably into the last four. Pick: Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 1