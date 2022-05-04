The UEFA Champions League final is set. Real Madrid will take on Liverpool after both teams advanced from the semifinals. Los Blancos pulled off a shocking comeback to bounce Manchester City, while Liverpool came to life in the second half of their second leg to eliminate Villarreal. Those results set up a a meeting between two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history.

Real have a record 13 Champions League titles, while Liverpool are tied for third most with six. If Liverpool win their seventh, they'll match AC Milan for second most all time.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA League Final:

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The match will take place on May 28, 2022, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. local time.

Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place?

The match will take place at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, just outside of Paris. The venue holds over 80,000 people and was opened in 1998. This will be the third Champions League Final to be played there after 2000 and 2006.

Did the UEFA Champions League venue get changed?

Yes, the match was originally set to be played at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. UEFA decided to relocate the final after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UEFA also eliminated Russian clubs from UEFA competitions and removed the nation's national team from World Cup qualifying.

How can I watch the UEFA Champions League final on TV or live stream?

The game will air on both CBS and Paramount+. You can catch every Champions League game live and on demand on Paramount+.