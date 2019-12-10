Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg: Champions League prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time

Liverpool's Champions League life is on the line Tuesday when the Reds go to Austria to take on Red Bull Salzburg and American coach Jesse Marsch. Liverpool is the reigning champion of the competition and in first place in Group E, but there is a chance the Premier League side crashes out of the competition if all goes wrong. With a 3-1-1 record and 10 points, the Reds will advance with just a point. But if they were to lose to Red Bull and Napoli beats Genk, there is the possibility of Liverpool finishing third if the tiebreakers don't go there way.

The Reds beat Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 in their first matchup, but if they were to lose by more than a goal and Napoli wins, they'd be out.

There's plenty to play for as both of these teams hope to cement their spot in the round of 16.

You can find all of the group scenarios here. Here's what else to know about the game:

Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 10

: Tuesday, Dec. 10 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Red Bull Arena

: Red Bull Arena TV channel : TNT and UniMas

: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The team has been a tad shaky in the competition, and this atmosphere at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg will be unlike any other in the stadium's history. This Liverpool team knows how to play on the big stage though and shouldn't be flustered. Not having Fabinho hurts, but they must prioritize defense and play with caution. Red Bull has more than enough to win this game.



Red Bull Salzburg: In speaking with Jesse Marsch before the group stage, there was a confidence in him. I asked him, since it was such a tough group with Liverpool, Napoli and Genk, if the goal was to get through but still being happy with a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League. He said the goal was to win the competition -- which caught me by surprise. But he truly believes his team can win this competition and beat any team in the world. This club purposely played Real Madrid in a summer friendly to prepare for a game like this. It all comes down to 90 minutes at home to make history.

Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg prediction

It's a dramatic, intense match that sees Liverpool do enough to advance.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 2