Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online
The Reds are expected to take the points at home
Liverpool hopes to bounce back from the loss to Napoli when the Reds welcome Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in Group C action in the Champions League. Red Star has lost its first two games and is the huge underdog entering this third match.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Liverpool vs. Red Star in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: B/R Live or Univision Deportes app
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool regains its confidence in attack and puts four past Red Star in a dominant victory. Liverpool 4, Red Star 0.
