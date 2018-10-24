Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade score: Salah scores twice, Klopp's squad move to top of Champions League group
The Reds, as expected, took the points at home
Liverpool, for the first time in a month, has rediscovered its scoring touch. In the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, Liverpool crushed Red Star Belgrade 4-0, securing three expected and important points in the competition. Aided by the draw between PSG and Napoli, the Reds are now top of their group with six points, one ahead of the Italian side. Mohamed Salah scored twice in this one, but it was Liverpool's consistent Brazilian who got the winner:
Roberto Firmino got the first goal of the game just 20 minutes in:
Salah, yet to score in the group stage, got two in six minutes to blow the game open:
He also scored a penalty kick, and Sadio Mane made it 4-0 for the Reds 80 minutes in, sending the visitors packing after quite the beating. It's a much-needed result for Jurgen Klopp's team, setting themselves up nicely with a trip to Red Star on Matchday 4 in early November.
