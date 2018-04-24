Liverpool vs. Roma Champions League team news: Starting lineups for each side, as Salah and Mane start

Liverpool is going with its big guns as everybody expected

The starting lineups for today's massive Champions League semifinal at Anfield between Liverpool and Roma (how to watch) are out. Here's the starting XI for each team with kickoff set at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Roma: Alisson; Fazio, Manolas, Jesus, Florenzi; De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov, Nainggolan; Dzeko.

Reaction to the lineups:

About what everybody expected. Roma has some nice options on the bench in Diego Perotti and Stephan El Shaarawy, while the Reds can look to Danny Ings in attack if they need a bit more firepower, with the striker having just scored his first goal in over a year last week. 

