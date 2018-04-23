Liverpool vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League semifinals officially begin on Tuesday, as red-hot Liverpool hosts Roma in the first leg at Anfield. Both surprise semifinalists, one can nearly book its ticket to the final with a dominant display.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

An advantage heading into the second leg of the semifinal next Wednesday. For Liverpool, the goal is for a victory without conceding. They'll be happy with a 2-0 win, while a 1-0 win with leave them feeling a bit nervous going into the second leg. For Roma, a win would obviously be perfect, but a draw with goals will leave them thrilled. Even losing 2-1 or 3-2 would still give them momentum entering the second leg.

Prediction

Liverpool earns a 2-0 victory with Mohamed Salah scoring against his former club, as Jurgen Klopp's team puts one foot into the final.