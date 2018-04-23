Liverpool vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Reds are the slight favorites to move on to the final

The Champions League semifinals officially begin on Tuesday, as red-hot Liverpool hosts Roma in the first leg at Anfield. Both surprise semifinalists, one can nearly book its ticket to the final with a dominant display. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

An advantage heading into the second leg of the semifinal next Wednesday. For Liverpool, the goal is for a victory without conceding. They'll be happy with a 2-0 win, while a 1-0 win with leave them feeling a bit nervous going into the second leg. For Roma, a win would obviously be perfect, but a draw with goals will leave them thrilled. Even losing 2-1 or 3-2 would still give them momentum entering the second leg. 

Prediction

Liverpool earns a 2-0 victory with Mohamed Salah scoring against his former club, as Jurgen Klopp's team puts one foot into the final.

